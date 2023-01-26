Barely a few weeks before the 2023 presidential elections, a former APC member says it will be a disaster if Bola Tinubu is elected president

Naja’atu Mohammed, who just resigned her position from the APC presidential campaign council, says VP Osinbajo was sidelined by the party's governors

According to her, Osinbajo's refusal to compromise his integrity, made the state chief executives not to support his ambition

FCT, Abuja - A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, has revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was not supported by the ruling party's governors because he refused to share money to them.

Osinbajo, a professor of law, lost the APC presidential primary election to Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state in June 2022.

Hajia Naja'atu Mohammed has very vocal against the APC presidential candidate since she left the party.

Source: Facebook

Hajiya Mohammed who recently retired from party politics and her position as a director of the APC's presidential campaign council, said the governors sidelined Osinbajo because he refused to share money with them to curry their favours.

She made the allegation on Thursday, January 26, in an interview with Arise TV.

The Kano-born politician also accused the state governors of manipulating the whole process by sharing money among themselves.

Her words:

“If they really wanted a power shift to the southwest, is he (Osinbajo) not also Egba or Oduduwa? What is wrong with him? They refused because he could not share money.

“Governors! such a disgrace. This is the first time that I know that governors do not even sponsor presidential campaigns.

“Normally the governors sponsor presidential campaigns in their states but this time around it is Asiwaju that is doing it because everything about Asiwaju is about money, there is nothing like honour.”

She further said Osinbajo performed excellently well when he was acting president, adding that he stabilized the country.

