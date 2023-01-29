No doubt, the seemingly impregnable wall of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s campaign team is beginning to crack with some major defections happening across Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some instances of carpet-crossing the APC has witnessed in recent times have been carried out by politicians who used to be backbones of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju BolaAhmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng has listed and highlighted at least three of these former APC chieftains who would have added more vigour and might to the ruling party's campaign council at the national level if they had remained.

1. AbdulMumin Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin, the former director-general of the Bola Tinubu Support Group, in May 2022, confirmed that he had resigned from the APC and later went ahead to join the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP).

In a lengthy piece posted on his verified Facebook page, Jibrin said he dumped the APC “to take the needed measure to ensure that I survive an onslaught by a vengeful man who abuses the privileges of his distinguished office to frustrate my career and the career of many others”.

He also said he would no longer be involved with the presidential campaign of Tinubu because he has moved to the NNPP.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Though the former House of Reps member did not name the “vengeful man” who triggered his exit, there are strong suggestions that he was referring to Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state.

2. Beatrice Nkwuda

Another prominent bigwig the APC party and by extension Tinubu has lost is Beatrice Nkwuda, a former woman leader in Ebonyi Central.

As to why she left the APC, Nkwuda noted that before Umahi's defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), she and her colleagues in the ruling party were at peace and liberty, but that everything changed when Umahi came on board.

According to her, the Ebonyi governor took over everything, not minding the old people in the party, whom he failed to accommodate in his alleged autocratic style of leadership.

3. Hajiya Najaatu Muhammad

The decision of Najatu to dump the APC for the PDP, came as a rude shock to the ruling party, especially to Jagaban.

Although after her defection, the APC claimed that Najatu had been a mole of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential flagbearer, she opened up afterward that her mistake of backing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 will not be repeated by her voting for Tinubu in 2023.

She said:

“I followed Buhari and millions of people followed Buhari because they thought he will change Nigeria for the better but we never gave him an agenda, we never gave him demands, we never had an agreement with him about what we want.

"So this time around we have to learn from experience. Buhari discarded all of his followers, he discarded each and every one of us. None of us was taken to the Villa. And all the promises he made concerning corruption, security, agriculture and giving Nigerians an enabling environment, he didn’t fulfil it."

Mental capability: Najatu fires fresh shot at Tinubu, reveals why she can’t support him

As the 2023 general election approaches, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Hajiya Najaatu Muhammad has questioned the mental capabilities of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

Najaatu who said she followed Buhari blindfolded without an agenda insisted that Nigeria's next president must be mentally sound.

She disclosed this in a recent interview.

Source: Legit.ng