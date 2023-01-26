The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress has been described as a man who lacks honour

This description of Bola Tinubu was given by his former lead campaigner and APC member, Naja'atu Muhammad

Muhammad said that the only thing Bola Tinubu cares about is money even as he had denied governors the opportunity to sponsor party campaigns at the state level

The director-general of the directorate of civil society organisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Naja'atu Muhammad, has described Tinubu as a man who lacks honour.

Speaking on Arise TV which was monitored by Legit.ng, on Thursday, January 26, the former APC leader said the former Lagos state governor only understands money and nothing more.

Naja'atu said that Bola Tinubu lacks honour. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Twitter

Muhammad speaking on the preparations for the 2023 general elections said Nigerian governors across various states are a disgrace to the people

Her words:

“Governors! such a disgrace. This is the first time that I know that governors do not even sponsor presidential campaigns.

“Normally the governors sponsor presidential campaigns in their states but this time around it is Asiwaju that is doing it because everything about Asiwaju is about money, there is nothing like honour.”

Why Nigerians must be focused ahead of the 2023 general election - Naja'atu Muhammad

Speaking further, Muhammad called on every Nigerian to remain focused ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She added that several things were going wrong with the country and these challenges ranging from a bad economy to corruption and insecurity must all be nipped in the bud.

She said:

"Nigerians need to be focused, we have a very very serious problem. Nigeria is on the brink."

