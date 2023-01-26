Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state will remain the authentic candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the 2023 general elections

The federal high court in Abuja struck out the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contesting the eligibility of his certificate

According to the ruling of the court, the case lacked competence and the plaintiff was in no position to file the suit since he/she is not a member of the party

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court in Abuja has a favourable judgment to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state in a suit contesting the authenticity of his certificate.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako struck out suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1301/2022 filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Gombe, Muhammed Jibrin Barde against Governor Inuwa, INEC and two other respondents.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya will be contesting for office in the 2023 polls for a second term in the state house.

The plaintiff had accused the incumbent governor of producing false academic documents to INEC under the oath of the law.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Marshall Abubakar challenged the allegations made by the plaintiff as well as the competence of the suit filed.

In the object to the plaintiff's application, the defence counsel stated that the suit lacked the locus standi (legal rights) to present such a case before the court as it is not appropriate for to challenge the nomination of a candidate in another political party.

As argued by the defence counsel, only a party member of the nominated candidate can present such a case before the court for adjudication.

Furthermore, the defense counsel also pointed out that the suit filed against Governor Inuwa did not establish any concrete cause of action which in turn makes the case statute-barred.

While issuing the ruling, Justice Nyako upheld the objection of the defendant and declared the case as one that lacked competence.

With less than six weeks to the general elections, Governor Inuwa will be looking to return to the government house for a second term under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng