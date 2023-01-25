Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase (Rtd) has been confirmed as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Arase's confirmation came on Wednesday, January 25, from the Senate which looked into President Muhammadu Buhari's nomination during its plenary session, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The confirmation followed a screening exercise under the supervision of the chairman of the Senate committee on Police Affairs, Senator Jika Halliru.

In his report presented to the upper chamber, Senator Halliru said Arase performed creditable well during the screening exercise and proved that he has the capacity to lead the Police Service Commission (PSC) as its Chairman.

The Senate, therefore, unanimously confirmed Solomon Arase as a substantive chairman of the commission.

Source: Legit.ng