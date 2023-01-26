Eyebrows have been raised as former President Olusegun Obasanjo was seen in the company of ex-governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state to meet Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

While sharing the picture on Twitter, The Punch reported that Wike received the former President and Fayemi in his country's home in Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor local government area of the Rivers state.

Obasanjo, Fayemi meet Wike in Rivers Photo Credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the “2023 Port Harcourt International Conference” which is taking place at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Center in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The conference is themed:

“Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria”.

However, the presence of Fayemi, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the country's home of the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) governor.

Wike is the leader of the aggrieved PDP governors known as G5 or Integrity Group and is calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, to pave way for southern leadership of the party in the name of justice, equity and fairness.

Due to the refusal of the PDP leadership to meet up with the demand of the G5 in the PDP, Wike has recently had some political romances with many opposition leaders.

On the other hand, Obasanjo recently endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate ahead of his counterparts in the PDP and APC.

Source: Legit.ng