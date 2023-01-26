The PDP's campaign train in Lagos was attacked on Wednesday, January 25, by some persons identified as political thugs

Newsmen gathered that the hoodlums even pelted stones and other dangerous objects at the campaign team of the PDP's gubernatorial candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran

Even more, the thugs were said to have denied Adediran and his campaign team access to some parts of the state, if not for the intervention of security officers

Lagos - Some thugs attacked the campaign train of Abdul-Azeez Adediran (aka Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship candidate in Lagos on Wednesday, January 25, in the Ikosi-Isheri axis of Kosofe local government area.

PM News has it that Adediran's team was also attacked along Oworo Road, Oworosonki area the same day.

Attack on PDP campaign train in Lagos is becoming a trend (Photo: @officialjandor)

Source: Twitter

Hauling stones, bottles, and other dangerous objects at the campaign train, the miscreants insisted that the team would not be given access to the road.

It was gathered that if not for Jandor's directive to his security team that no one should hurt the thugs, the situation would have degenerated into violence beyond control.

However, security officers were able to chase the criminals away, after they (the thugs) had succeeded in holding Jandor hostage for about 45 minutes.

PDP condemns attacks in Lagos

In his reaction, the PDP spokesman for the state, Hakeem Amode, condemned the incident, arguing that such is not proper in a democratic setting.

Amode, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to investigate not just the Wednesday development, but the trend of attacks on the PDP campaign team across the state.

Citing the Nigerian constitution and Electoral Act, Amode said campaigns by all registered political parties are to be carried out without harassment by political thugs.

He said:

“It is unbelievable at this stage, that these are happening in a state that prides itself as the Centre of Excellency. It is sad that we cannot campaign freely.

“Electoral Law allows us to campaign anywhere in Lagos State but it is unfortunate that political thugs could attempt to stop us...

“I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, who has promised Nigerians a free, fair, and credible election, to consider the process leading to the election in Lagos state.

“I am also calling on the Inspector-General of the Police, the Commissioner of Police in the state and all Area Commanders of Police, and the Director of the DSS in Lagos State should be aware of this. We cannot continue to live in fear..."

