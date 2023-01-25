Imo state has become a soft spot for kidnappers to carry out their activities, troubling the peace of the people in the land

In fact, the recent one is the killing of an APC ward chairman and kidnapping of others, in the Okwe in the Onuimo Local Government of Imo State

This development, although has not been confirmed by the state police command, but residents in the area have fled for safety, for fear of being kidnapped

Daredevil gunmen have murdered in cold blood the ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umuchoke ward in Okwe in the Onuimo Local Government of Imo State, Christian Ihim.

The gunmen after killing Ihim, who is popularly known as Zako, kidnapped five other chieftains of the ruling party in the community, on Tuesday, January 24th.

What really happened

Community sources told The Punch on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, that the attackers shot repeatedly through the night making the villagers flee.

Apart from killing and kidnapping the APC chieftains, the gunmen also invaded a neighbouring community called Okwelle and also kidnapped a female member of the APC identified as Onyinyechi Egenti.

Sources share further details

The slain chairman is said to be a former aide of the immediate past national Organising secretary of APC, Emma Ibediro.

One of the sources told The Punch that the community has been deserted.

A source said,

“The ward chairman of APC in Umuchoke Okwe in Onuimo Local Government Area has been killed. Apart from killing him they also kidnapped five APC members in the community. They also went to the Okwelle community and kidnapped an APC female member known as Onyinyechi Egenti. Our community is on the run now. They shot like it was a war period."

