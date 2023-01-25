Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says he is confident his principal, Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 polls

He stated that his closest rival, Bola Tinubu of the APC does not have much influence in the southwest as people think

The media mogul said Atiku will have a clean swoop in the north and will also go toe-to-toe with the APC bannerman in his territory (southwest)

Ahead of the 2023 presidential poll, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has been described as the most qualified candidate to become Nigeria's next president.

Making this submission via a statement, on Monday, January 23 the director of strategic communications of the PDP, Dele Momodu said Atiku has been primed and ready to become Nigeria's president for over three decades.

The duo of Tinubu and Atiku have been tagged by political pundits as the major frontrunners of the 2023 presidential polls.

Source: Facebook

He boasted that his principal has an edge over his counterparts in the northern region and he was optimistic that Atiku will come out victorious in the north.

As reported by TheCable, Momodu:

“The bridges required to cross to victory have taken Atiku 30 years to build. A presidential candidate cannot depend totally on votes from outside his home base to win this election.

“It is a fact of history that whenever the south produced two strong candidates, the dominant northern candidate won, such as in 1979 and 1983, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe versus Shehu Shagari."

Momodu claimed that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer is not as strong in the southwest as people perceive him to be.

He said the late Awolowo was a more influential figure in the southwest than Tinubu will ever be.

Momodu said:

“Bola Tinubu is far weaker today in the south-west and Awolowo was by far more formidable, while Obi is the new Azikiwe in the South-east, and Kwankwaso is the current Aminu Kano.

“Atiku Abubakar will dominate the north-east, north-west, north-central and south-south. Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South-west but won’t have enough to win."

Momodu further stated with confidence and optimism that Atiku will edge out Tinubu on all grounds, especially in the north. He said Atiku will give Tinubu fierce and stern competition in the southeast and southwest.

The media mogul further stated:

“Tinubu has not been able to lock down the entire South West not to talk of the whole of Nigeria. Over-reliance on bribing the electorates will fail. Hoping to rig brazenly will also fail spectacularly.

“I repeat, the entire North and the south-south will make Atiku the next President. Atiku will still be competitive in the south-east and south-west. Wherever Obi is number one in the East, Atiku will be number two. Wherever Tinubu is number one in the South West, Atiku will be number two or vice versa.”

