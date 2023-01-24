The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on residents of the southeast region to throw their weight behind Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy

The party assured Ndigbo that they have more to gain should Atiku becomes Nigeria's next president

According to the party, there's a quest for re-organisation of the country which Atiku is capable of achieving and the southeast must not be left out

The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has assured that the southeast region would benefit maximally, if his party eventually wins the February 25, presidential election.

The PDP standard bearer gave the assurance in Awka, the Anambra State capital, through the Director of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Obiora Okonkwo, while addressing stakeholders, Inter-Party Advisory Committee and representatives of over 160 PDP support groups on Tuesday, January 24.

The PDP has predicted that Atiku Abubakar will win the southeast region. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Okonkwo as urging for more support for the presidential candidate of the PDP, and insisting that Atiku’s presidency would reorganize the country, and stabilize the country's nascent democracy.

Okonkwo reminded his audience that what is paramount for the southeast at this time is true federalism, and a liberalized economy, which he said, the PDP and Atiku Abubakar have made the core of their campaigns and manifestos.

He said:

"Nigerian president of Southeast extraction is achievable in no distant time. It is left for the region to be strategic and intentional in forming the necessary alliance, as it was with their founding political fathers, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Alex Ekwueme.

"Given Nigeria's political complexities; no single region can win the presidency alone without the support of others, hence, the need for an alliance, which must begin with the support for Atiku Abubakar.

"With Atiku’s victory, and with Nigerians wishing for the PDP return's to power, it’s best for the Southeast to align strategically and take advantage of Atiku Abubakar's imminent victory to address all issues reverent to the region.

"It’s also worthy of note that with Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, an Igbo man from Delta state, being on the ticket with Atiku Abubakar, the Southeast has interest in the election, and in the PDP's victory.

"Only Atiku has so far pledged to restructure Nigeria and devolve power across regions, and given his track record and identity as a pan-Nigerian, there is no doubt that he would keep his words. Igbo people will find Atiku appealing because, he is a son in-law, and has keen interest in the southeast."

Okonkwo said that Atiku Abubakar, expectedly, would win Anambra state, and the Southeast due to the determination of the state's presidential management committee to win as always in the state.

He added:

"The quest to rescue and recover Nigeria is sacrosanct among Nigerians of various diversities, and the Southeast cannot be found wanting."

