The sentence against Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, for contempt has been dismissed

In a ruling presided over by Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, it was established that IGP Baba has complied with the order to reinstate a retired policeman, Patrick Okoli

Justice Olajuwon, therefore, granted the IGP's application which sought the dismissal of the previous order

Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside its earlier verdict which sentenced Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to prison for contempt.

During a court proceeding presided over by Justice Bolaji Olajuwon on Wednesday, December 14, the court held that there was evidence the IGP has obeyed the earlier order directing the reinstatement of Patrick Okoli, who was compulsorily retired as a police officer, The Nation reports.

The court's order against IGP Baba has been vacated

Based on this, Justice Olajuwon ruled that the application by the police boss seeking the vacation of the committal order, “is worthy of sympathetic consideration.”

The presiding judge added:

“In view of the substantial compliance with the order of the court and the assurance of ensuring full compliance, the order commuting the applicant, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, is hereby set aside."

IGP Alkali Baba reacts as court sentences him to 3 months in prison

Usman Alkali Baba had reacted to the court ruling that he disregarded a court order for the reinstatement of Patrick Okoli, a dismissed officer of the force.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, November 29, sentenced the IGP to three months in prison for disobeying a court order.

However, in a statement released by the force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said he was unaware of the court order on the reinstatement of a dismissed officer.

He explained that the case in point did not happen during his tenure, noting that it happened as far back as 1992.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba finally takes action over court order

Baba had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to file a motion to set aside the contempt proceeding and committal order issued against him.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, November 29, sent the IGP to three months in prison over his disobedience to a valid court order.

