There was apprehension in Nasarawa state as a bomb blast killed no fewer than 27 herdsmen in Doma LGA

The police command in the north-central state and the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, have reacted to the sad incident and revealed their plans for the perpetrators

Ardo Lawal Dano, the chairman of the herdsmen association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Horai, in Nasarawa state, also revealed what the federal government should do about the incident

Doma LGA, Nasarawa state - A bomb explosion at the border linking Nasarawa and Benue states in Doma local government area claimed the lives of at least 27 herdsmen on Tuesday night, January 24.

The police spokesman in Nasarawa, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the tragic incident in Lafia on Wednesday, January 25, The Punch reported.

Nasarawa Governor Abdullah Sule urged the Fulani community to remain calm as a bomb blast killed many herders. Photo credit: @AbubakarRamala6

Legit.ng gathers that Nansel further said the incident occurred in the Rukubi community of Doma LGA.

Nasarawa bomb explosion: Police begin investigation

Nansel said the Nasarawa state police command was working with other security agencies and the state government to probe the bombing and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“It is unfortunate that such a thing happened. Twenty-seven of the herdsmen were killed after a bomb exploded in Doma LGA," the police spokesman said.

Perpetrators will be arrested, Governor Sule vows

Commenting on the development, the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, vowed to ensure that those behind the killing of the herdsmen are apprehended and made to face the law.

He urged all Fulani people across the state to remain calm and assured them that the state government was working with the Benue state government to proffer a lasting solution to the incessant attacks on the people along the Nasarawa/Benue borders.

He added that security operatives had been deployed to curtail any further breakdown of law and order in the area.

Nasarawa bomb blast: How the incident happened

Meanwhile, another report by Reuters stated that the bomb blast killed at least 50 cattle herders and bystanders.

The report cited the spokesperson of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Tasi'u Suleman, as saying a group of Fulani herders were moving their cattle to Nasarawa from Benue, where authorities had confiscated the animals for breaching anti-grazing laws, when the incident happened.

"At least about 54 people died instantly. Those who were injured were countless," Suleman said.

Miyetti Allah begs FG to intervene

Also reacting, the chairman of the herdsmen association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Horai, in Nasarawa state, Ardo Lawal Dano, expressed shock over the bombing.

Dano begged the federal and state governments to come to their aid in order to arrest those involved in the act.

“The Fulani people are law-abiding citizens. We don’t like trouble, so let the government address the situation because we are really pained losing our loved ones,” he said.

