Nigeria's police chief, Usman Baba Alkali and his adopted son Ibrahim Alkali have been caught in the web of a huge lawsuit

This suit is said to be worth N100bn and was filed by late MKO Abiola's widow, Prof Zainab Abiola

She alleged in the suit that her reputation was publicly defamed by the IGP's step son and a former police orderly

FCT, Abuja - The widow of June 12, 1993, presidential election hero, Professor Zainab Abiola has filed a N100 billion lawsuit against the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba Alkali.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the suit was filed in form of a joint suit which included the son of the police IG, Ibrahim Alkali and his ex-police orderly, Teju Moses.

IGP Usman Baba Alkali and his adopted son Ibrahim are facing a huge legal suit for alleged defamation. Photo: NPF HQ

The suit tagged, FHA/ABJ/CS/2370/202 was filed at the federal high court in Abuja by her legal counsel, Tawo Tawo (SAN) for the injury inflicted on her fundamental human rights and her reputation.

She accused the defendant of defaming her after she alleged being framed on September 20, 2022, by Ibrahim, the adopted son of the IGP that she brutalised her orderly, inspector Moses.

MKO Abiola's widow said:

“He (Ibrahim Alkali) conspired with my ex-orderly to lie that I inflicted bodily harm on her. We have CCTV cameras around that will reveal what happened when the proceedings commenced.”

She stated that this incident has tarnished her image and reputation beyond repair in the sight of the general public.

She said:

“The aforementioned incident has caused me so much damage, trauma, and ill-health, and has reduced my standing and recognition in a global society, despite the fact that I have attained an international reputation.”

In light of these accusations, the plaintiff prayed to the court that it should issue an order and a declaration against the defendant to pay the sum of N100 billion as damages for the defamatory actions of the defendant.

According to reports, the court will hear the suit

The hearing date for the suit has been fixed for February 28 on Tuesday, February 28, three days after the general elections.

