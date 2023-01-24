Delta state - Senator Dino Melaye has stirred reactions on social media as he deliberately fell down during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential rally in Delta state to troll the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

In a video Melaye shared on Twitter, the PDP presidential campaign spokesman was seen mocking Tinubu as he sang the derogatory song composed by some members of the National Association of Seadogs, popularly known as the Pyrates Confraternity, against the APC presidential flagbearer.

Senator Dino Melaye falls on stage at the PDP presidential rally in Delta to mock Tinubu. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Melaye and some others at the rally sang:

“Hand dey shake, leg dey shake, Baba wey no well, e de shout emi lo kan (Hands are shaking, legs are shaking. A sick old man is shouting ‘it’s my turn’). "

Nigerians react on Facebook:

Reacting to the video which Senator Melaye also posted on his Facebook page, Charls Chukwu said:

"SDM abeg no forget say ur Dubai candidate too no well, vote wisely."

Blessing Meribe said:

"If clueless were to be a man... Una just went to Delta to play "

Ajibade Luqman Okanlawon said:

"Dino is working for the work he is being paid of, so let him continue with his contract."

Ibn Yaqub said:

"No wonder the good peoples of Kogi West Senatorial district rejected you..."

Alice Ene Okpe said:

"You guys will do so well as entertainers. Smh. Thank God we have the best choice of Peter Obi of labour party(LP)."

Hõlüwæ Sëmïlõré said:

"Are you performing comedy or you are on a campaign ground, instead of you to tell people what you will do different from other candidates, you are there performing comedy."

Peter Nwosu said:

"See the kind of politics they are playing…Useless kind of politics! Peter is the best of them. Very matured and responsible."

Elisha Waziri said:

"No nahh....this is not refined politics.haba! There should be limits to this banters."

Ogbeni Adegunloye Omololu said:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the incoming president of Nigeria. E no mata if you gree or not."

Ololade Odukoya said:

"Tinubu is far better than your boss."

OilMoney J. Okah said:

"Dino Melaye I am not supporting BAT to be honest this is childish and irresponsible of a former Law Maker of a Country."

