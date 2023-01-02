Senator Kashim Shettima has cleared the air over the ongoing controversy about Bola Ahmed Tinubu's health status

The vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) said his principal is hale and hearty

He said his principal is stronger than what people perceive while also noting that Tinubu will not rule out developmental projects for the northern region

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima says his principal and presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is healthier than he is.

The former Borno state governor made this submission on Sunday, January 1 in a live Facebook program ‘Fashi Baki.’

The emergence of Senator Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the APC caused a lot of uproar in the Nigerian political scene. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

Senator Shettima’s statement on Tinubu’s health is coming after several controversies have been laced around his true health status and his capability to lead if he becomes the next President of Nigeria.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Let me tell you clearly that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is hale and hearty. Politics aside, he is physically and mentally fit to be Nigerian president.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is even healthier than me as I have diabetes and hypertension, which he has none. Even the early Parkinson’s disease people talked about is just lack of sleep. Once he gets enough sleep, he will be asymptomatic.

“Leadership is not like an unskilled labour of carrying bags of cement. It’s more of a mental work than physical. Former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Daniel arap Moi of America, Algeria and Kenya respectively led their countries through economic prosperity while on wheelchairs.”

2023: "Tinubu is our friend in the north" - Shettima

In the conversation with the anchors of the program, Senator Shettima revealed that the northern region will not be deserted by Tinubu’s administration if he eventually wins the forthcoming 2023 presidential polls.

He said Tinubu’s administration will also prioritise northern Nigeria in his development agenda as he also noted that Tinubu has always been his long-term friend.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Senator Shettima also noted that Tinubu has always been a friend of the north while revealing that he was instrumental to the presidential ticket of Nuhu Ribadu and Atiku Abubakar for the then-Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

He further gave credence to the Jagaban of Borgu as he is fondly called for also playing a huge part in the ascension of President Muhammadu Buhari into power in the 2015 presidential elections.

Senator Shettima said:

“I don’t see any reason why the northern region would be sidelined, especially when you look at the antecedents of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has been a friend of the north since the time of Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.”

Source: Legit.ng