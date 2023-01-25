The presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, visited the Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri on Tuesday, January 24

Diri who was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said he and other PDP chieftains were praying for Kwankwaso to return to the party

Senator Kwankwaso also revealed why he and his team were in the south-south state ahead of the 2023 general elections

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has said he and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are praying for the return of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to the party even as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

The Bayelsa state governor said this when the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate led top officials of his campaign council to visit him at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday, January 24.

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri's deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, hosts NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Diri spoke through his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He said his administration was on the same page with Kwankwaso on several national problems affecting the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Bayelsa governor described the NNPP presidential candidate as “an astute politician” who is passionate about working for a better Nigeria.

He, however, said the current realities show that the country could be better fixed by the PDP.

His words:

“We agree with you in terms of the need to rescue Nigeria. But you know that there is no time your fowl and another will be wrestling that you will be seen clapping hands for the other fowl.

“Earlier, you put the poser across to us that you are expecting us to join you. But I want to let you know that we are also praying hard for you to come back to the PDP, where you rightly belong.”

Why we visited Bayelsa, Kwankwaso reveals

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso said he and his team were in the state to sell his aspiration and ideas on how best to fix Nigeria.

The NNPP presidential candidate said he would mobilise all democratic forces to save Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, failed healthcare, agriculture, education and infrastructure if elected as president.

Nigerians react

Jimoh Ayobami said on Facebook:

"Once Kwankwaso made that decision.. The G-5 would also be free to make their decision on who to support.. Which would definitely be a southerner."

Emkay Kalu said:

"I won't be surprised if he returns to PDP."

Eloo Mistai Cocel Agbasi said:

"He has seen the handwriting on the wall, Atiku is going to come distance 3rd."

Abdulaa Habibwada said:

"You lead we follow RMK you back to PDP we follow you sir."

2023 elections: Kwankwaso reveals what he’ll do if he loses

In another report, Senator Kwankwaso revealed what he will do if he lost out in the forthcoming presidential election.

The NNPP flagbearer said he will accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election if it does not turn out in his favour.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with staff and students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), on Monday, January 23, Kwankwaso, however, said the polls must be free and fair.

Source: Legit.ng