Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has said deities are merely his companions when he travels in real and imaginative worlds

The respected scholar said he is neither a Christian, Muslim nor an Orisha worshipper against some insinuations in the society

The professor said this while responding to a question-and-answer session at an event organised for his about-to-be-released essays

Ikoyi, Lagos - Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, and a professor of literature has disclosed that he is not a Christian, Muslim or an Orisa worshipper.

During a public presentation of a two-volume collection of his essays, "Of Power and Freedom" and the forthcoming release of his collection of poems, the literary icon made the disclosure, PM News reported.

The event, which was held at the alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, was tagged "A Special Soyinka Retrospective".

During a question and answer session of the programme, the professor was asked which religion he actually practices.

The scholar said he neither practices Christianity, Islam nor worships Orisa, and that he has never felt the need to worship any.

He said he does not worship any deity and considers deities as creatively real, thus, they remain his companion whenever he travels in both the real and imaginative worlds.

His statement reads in part:

“Do I really need one (religion)? I have never felt I needed one. I am a mythologist. I believe that people have a right and cannot help creating mythologies around themselves. , around their experience about what they project from the inner recesses of their minds as answers to questions."

