The APC has responded to PDP on its recent comment on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, noting that the north would not vote based on religion in the 2023 election

The notion that the north, which has about 50% of the registered voters for the 2023 election, has been dismissed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigerians will be out en-masses in the next couple of weeks to vote for their preferred presidential candidate as President Muhammadu Buhari prepared to leave the post in May.

Political pundits have said the election is between Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Speaking on the forthcoming poll, Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communication of the PDP presidential campaign council, said the north would vote against a "fake Muslim" while predicting victory for Atiku.

While responding to Momodu's claim, Bala Ibrahim, the APC director of publicity, described those who have viewed the north through the lens of religion when it comes to election as poor students of history.

He said:

“People are playing politics with reality. Traditionally, the North does not vote based on religion or ethnicity."

He further stressed that the north voted for M.K.O Abiola in the 1993 election, not because of religion, and voted for former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 against Atiku without putting religion into consideration.

