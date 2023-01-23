President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming days would be leading the ruling party's campaign team to rally support for APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu

Away from the 2023 general elections, the President would also visit some states to commission important projects

Meanwhile, first of such visit, is Buhari's presence at the inauguration of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, in Lagos state on Monday, January 23rd

There is a heavy presence of personnel of various security agencies at the Presidential Wing, Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in the state.

This is as the president would be in Lagos from January 23rd to January 24th, to inaugurate several projects in the state, a repot by Daily Trust confirmed.

Reason for Buhari's visit

Buhari is expected to inaugurate the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between the Federal and Lagos State Governments and a private company called Tolaram.

He is also expected to inaugurate the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world, and the 18.75-kilometre, six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

The president will also inaugurate the first phase of the iconic Blue Line and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, PM News report added.

President Buhari to attend Dakar International Conference on Agriculture

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Lagos for Senegal on Tuesday, January 24th, where he will attend the 2nd edition of the Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

Buhari Sallau, an aide to the president, in a post on Facebook, disclosed that the high-level Dakar 2 Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union is holding under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience.”

Tight security presence

Security personnel from the Army, Navy, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police, and Air Force, among several others, were at strategic locations at the presidential wing awaiting the arrival of the president.

As of the time of filling this report, the president has not arrived.

