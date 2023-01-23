For now, flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos have been grounded until further notice

This is happening after workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc decided to embark on a strike on Monday, January 23



Flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos state were grounded on Monday, January 23.

This came after staff members of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) embarked on an industrial action over salary increment, The Cable reports.

At the moment passengers at the airport are stranded and frustrated as they were seen moving helter-skelter around the premises.

Confirming this, Oluwatosin Oladeinde, the chief executive officer of Money Africa, wrote on Twitter:

“Airlines ground handlers on strike at Lagos Airport. No departure check-in and no arrival of flights for now departing passengers stranded."

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng