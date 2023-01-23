Workers in Ogun state have been given free days to go pick up their voters card ahead of the 2023 general election

The state government made this move to ensure the workers perform their civic responsibility in the forthcoming polls

Meanwhile, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, declared Monday (today) and Tuesday as public holidays in the state to enable residents to collect their PVCs

The Ogun State Government has taken a step to ensure workers participate fully in the forthcoming general elections.

This is as Governor Dapo Abiodun's government declared Tuesday, January 24th, and Wednesday, January 25th, as work-free days for workers in the state public service to enable them to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Ogun Government has declared work-free days for workers in the state, ahead of the 2023 general election. Photo credit: Ogun State Government

Source: Facebook

Workers must perform their civic responsibility in the 2023 polls - Ogun Govt insist

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, THISDAY reported.

He said,

“Following the extension of Permanent Voter Cards collection till Sunday, January 29, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved two days — Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January — as work-free days to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government.”

The governor said that voting is a civic responsibility, adding that all eligible citizens must be allowed to exercise their rights to choose who governs them, The Punch report added.

2023 Elections: Borno State Declares 8-Day Holiday for Schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Borno state government has taken a major step to enable the people of the state to participate fully in the 2023 general elections.

The Borno State Ministry of Education has declared an eight-day holiday for schools across the state ahead of the forthcoming polls.

In a letter signed by the director, Schools Management, Ministry of Education, Borno State, Mr Mustapha Umara, explained that the holiday would allow eligible staff and students to exercise their civic rights.

INEC to Nigerians: 2023 general elections will hold no matter what happens

In a related development, Nigerians have been assured that the 2023 general election will be conducted as scheduled no matter the level of threat.

This was disclosed by the INEC commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye made this known as the electoral umpire continues to face attacks on its facilities in different locations across the country.

Source: Legit.ng