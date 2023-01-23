It's the season for the exchange of strong words among politicians who are vying for one elective post or the other

The heat is on, few weeks to the 2023 presidential election and the candidates are not leaving any stone unturned in their quest to get massive votes from the electorates

But the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere wants the politicians in Nigeria to embrace peace at all levels in the ongoing election campaigns

An important message has been sent to politicians in Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 general election.

An-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has expressed concern over the increasing verbal and physical attacks characterising the ongoing election campaigns, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Afenifere sends words of wisdom to politicians

Source: Facebook

Afenifere sends words of wisdom to politicians

In a press release signed by the organisation’s national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere charged political parties and their candidates to focus on ways they intend to attend to the challenges facing the country rather than resorting to utterances and actions that border on “de-marketing of opponents and possibly causing bodily harms on other people.”

Maintaining that Nigerian politics should have matured beyond brickbats, the body said the verbal attacks emanating from some candidates and their spokespersons were encouraging their supporters to violently attack opponents in a manner that could result in bloodshed.

The Yoruba group made this statement while reacting to the recent explosion that rocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Rally in Rivers state.

2023 Elections: "Why I stand in solidarity with APC now" - Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reacted to the explosion that disrupted a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Thursday, January 19.

In a tweet on Thursday, Atiku said he was in solidarity with the APC and some of its members who were affected by the disasters.

He tweeted:

"On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery."

INEC to Nigerians: 2023 general elections will hold no matter what happens

In a related development, Nigerians have been assured that the 2023 general election will be conducted as scheduled no matter the level of threat.

This was disclosed by the INEC commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye made this known as the electoral umpire continues to face attacks on its facilities in different locations across the country.

