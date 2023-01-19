The Borno state government has taken a major step to allow the people of the state to participate fully in the forthcoming general elections

This is as the Borno State Ministry of Education declared eight work-free days for staff and students to vote in next month's election

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has also declared a four-day work-free day for public servants to enable them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Borno government has taken a major step for the people of the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is as the Borno State Ministry of Education declared an eight-day holiday for schools across the state ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Borno declares eight-work free days for schools ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Borno State Government

Source: Facebook

Why the 8-day holiday, Borno govt speaks

In a letter signed by the Director, Schools Management, Ministry of Education, Borno State, Mr Mustapha Umara, explained that the holiday would allow eligible staff and students to exercise their civic rights.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to The Punch newspaper,

“The eight days holiday is slated between Thursday, February 23 to Wednesday, March 1, 2023 for presidential and national assembly elections and Thursday March 9 to Wednesday March 15, 2023 for governorship and state Assembly elections.

“All schools are to strictly comply with this addendum.”

Lagos State Govt Declares Work-Free Days, Gives Reason

The Lagos state government has declared a four-day work-free day for public servants to enable them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general election.

This was disclosed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular issued on Wednesday, January 18.

Muri-Okunola said the work-free days which have been approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

Atiku gate saga: "I am prepared to be jailed", powerful APC chieftain vows, gives reason

In another development, the APC PCC spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, has expressed his readiness to go to jail if Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer, won the 2023 election.

Keyamo said he is not relenting in his decision to drag the PDP candidate to court over corruption allegations and other related offences.

One Michael Achimugu, a whistleblower, has alleged that Atiku used SPV to steal public funds when he was VP between 1999 and 2007 and the APC and Keyamo are reacting to the allegation.

Source: Legit.ng