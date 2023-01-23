Ondo state residents have been urged to get their Permanent Voter Cards, (PVCs) ahead of next month's presidential polls

Ondo, Akure - The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredou has approved Tuesday, January 24 as a work-free day for civil servants and other strata of the state to enable residents to get their Permanent Voter Cards, (PVCs) ahead of next month's general elections.

Governor Akeredolu made this announcement via a statement issued by his press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

As contained in the statement, residents of the state were urged to utilise the holidays and place priority on ensuring that their PVCs are collected from their respective local government councils.

The statement reads:

“This is to enable all eligible voters in the State collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated centers in their respective Local Government Areas”

“The importance of the forthcoming elections can not be overemphasised. There is an urgent need for us to address the low rate of PVCs collection in the Southwest."

Governor Akeredolu also advised residents to acknowledge the essence and importance of the PVC while noting that it is their power to decide who they want to lead them in years to come.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Governor Akeredolu said:

“Beyond partisan lines, it is imperative that our people understand that the PVC is their license to enthrone desired political leadership."

He charged all citizens of the state who have registered for their PVC to go and collect it as it is their civic responsibility to do so.

Similarly, the governor issued a directive to his subordinates to also get their PVCs and lead by example to the Ondo state people ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

