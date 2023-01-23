Just weeks before the February 25 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has secured a crucial endorsement from Oladapo Apara, former managing director of Alpha-Beta Consulting.

Apara who had been one of Tinubu's powerful critics and detractors, in an article published on Sunday, January 22, described the former Lagos governor as the best man to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, The Cable reports.

According to Apara in the said article, his choice of Tinubu was influenced by a “dispassionate assessment” that the APC flagbearer is the most suitable among the presidential candidates.

He argued that going by Tinubu's "previous public office records and superlative antecedents", he stands out as the man for the presidential seat.

His words:

“My pick of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most suitable candidate for President in 2023 is also informed by a direct experience of the phenomenal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu having worked with him for over twenty (20) years in various capacities, including at a point in my career when I worked at ALPHA-BETA Consulting, which company I eventually led as managing director/chief executive officer and honourably disengaged from in order to pursue other interests.↳

“I make bold to say that the great successes we recorded at ALPHA-BETA Consulting, especially the exponential increase in the internally generated revenue (IGR) of all our clients — local and international have everything to do with the capacity and competence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a colossus in public revenue generation re-engineering."

