Shehu Sani, a former senator of the 8th national assembly, has shaded the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over an alleged claim that he slept all through during an accord meeting

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the AA, has earlier alleged that the former governor of Lagos state slept all through the meeting meant to ensure presidential candidates conduct themselves during campaigns

In responding to the allegation, the PDP chieftain disclosed that the closing of eye does not really translate to sleeping or taking a nap, one could be having a prayer or some philosophical though

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central in the 8th senate, has commented on the viral picture of the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu was reported to have slept all through during a meeting which was organised for presidential candidates to ensure proper conduct in their campaign for the forthcoming presidential election.

Shehu Sani tackles Tinubu for sleeping at a meeting

The accord meeting was organised by the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar's peace committee in Abuja on Friday, December 20.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of Action Alliance, alleged that the APC flagbearer slept all through during the meeting.

Reacting to the development, Sani was of the opinion that it is not all the time that people close their eyes that they are sleeping.

He said Tinubu could be having some silent prayer or some philosophical thoughts.

Sani Tweet reads:

"When someone closes his eyes it’s not just for sleeping or napping. It might be for prayers or philosophical thinking. Asiwaju may be doing the latter."

Sani was a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored the lowest score during the party's governorship primary in Kaduna state.

