On Saturday, January 21, the campaign train of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi hit the southern part of Kaduna state.

During the tour of the state, Obi met with several Nigerians from all walks of life in his campaign to become Nigeria's next president.

A nursing mother who was in tears declared that Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor in a tweet personally signed by him said it was an awesome unprecedented gathering as he is delighted to be in the state.

His words:

"I am delighted to be here, in the friendly, welcoming town of Kafanchan. My sincere gratitude to all of you for coming out to interface with me. What a great town hall meeting."

Among those Obi met in Kaduna was a nursing mother who cried her heart out while delaying the convoy of the former governor of Anambra state.

Speaking amid tears, the nursing mother who had her baby with her kept on saying:

"Daddy you'll win."

Amid all of this members of Obi's campaign team asked her for her number while they advised her to take the baby out of the teeming crowd to avoid getting injured.

Source: Legit.ng