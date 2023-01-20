The Delta North senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Barrister Ken Kanma, has debunked the rumour that he has defected to the PDP

Kanma said he remains a member of the Labour Party, adding that he is contesting for the Senate on the LP's platform

The Labour Party senatorial candidate said the opposition had earlier destroyed all his billboards before spreading the rumour

Ogwashi Uku, Delta state - Barrister Ken Kanma, the Delta North senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, has denied defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Kanma described his alleged defection to the PDP as a blatant falsehood which is calculated to trick only the gullible, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Barrister Ken Kanma, Delta North senatorial candidate of the Labour Party denied defecting to the PDP. Photo credits: Ken Kanma for Senate, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He urged the people of the zone not to be deceived by the said video of his alleged decampment, saying that he remains the Labour Party candidate and nothing would stop him.

Legit.ng gathers that the Labour Party senatorial candidate made the clarification in Ogwashi Uku on Friday, January 20.

My billboards destroyed, Ken Kanma laments

Speaking further, Kanma said the opposition had earlier destroyed all his billboards before embarking on a current campaign of deliberate misinformation.

He described the destruction of his billboards as barbaric, noting that politics was not a license for vandalism but a call to service.

He assured the people of Delta North quality representation if elected.

