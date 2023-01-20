Media reports suggesting President Buhari and VP Osinbajo are not supporting Bola Tinubu have been dismissed

The Northern Youth Conscience says the rumours are geared towards causing disaffection within the APC

The youths also stated that governance must go on despite the APC's interest in the forthcoming polls

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Youth Conscience (NYC) has rejected media reports suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are not supporting the presidential aspirations of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Comrade Ibrahim Muazzam, spokesman of NYC, made this known at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, January 20, attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

President Buhari and VP Osinbajo were accused of not supporting Tinubu. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

One Shettima was said to have made the statement while speaking to some media houses.

Muazzam said:

“In as much as the NYC views clout-seeking Shettima as another mole in the APC ranks, planted to cause disaffection especially within the North bloc, his comments should be treated as a mere distraction from the business of the day.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has proven, over the years, to be a complete gentleman, a dependable friend, ally and above all, a man of unquestionable integrity.

“Regardless of his differing political views with Tinubu, Osinbajo has always demonstrated his loyalty to his friends and associates and has done same with Tinubu even in the aftermath of the APC presidential primaries in 2022.”

He said both President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo have nothing against Tinubu,adding that there is no proof of such theories.

He noted that both Tinubu and Osinbajo have visited each other after the APC presidential primary election, suggesting that there is no bad blood between them.

Muazzam added that Osinbajo’s absence from the APC presidential campaign trail was due to directive from President Buhari.

He also noted that President Buhari has joined only two campaign events of Tinubu while Osinbajo and other senior members of the administration are focused on governance.

The NYC added:

“What is however glaring from the foregoing is that, Mr Shettima is seeking attention and probably presenting a false picture to BAT and the APC PCC in order to be patronised for selfish reasons. He seems to be the only one seeing this gloom picture of a gang up against Tinubu in the APC.

“Whichever way the average political watcher sees it, this unknown Shettima guy is clearly on a voyage of destruction to achieve cheap personal gains.”

