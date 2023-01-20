A group in northern Nigeria has warned people in the region that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu can't be trusted

The group, specifically, stated that Tinubu's interest in resource control and true federalism is against northern interests

They also faulted the campaign style of Tinubu, saying it is not grassroots-based, but only relying on political elites

Kaduna - A pan-northern group, Arewa Democratic Watch (ADW) has called on voters in the region not to vote for the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

According to the group, Tinubu had in the past demonstrated his disdain to the region, adding that his current efforts to get Arewa votes seems very hypocritical.

Tinubu has been rejected by the Arewa Democratic Watch ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The position of ADW was contained in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Mallam Ali Komo Musa on Wednesday, January 18 in Kaduna.

Daily Sun quoted him as saying:

“I am using the opportunity provided by this statement to draw the attention of northerners to their responsibilities ahead of the forthcoming general election scheduled to commence next month.

“The call has become so pertinent and auspicious at this time to enable us as a people to make the right and informed choice that would eventually serve our interest in the long run.

“How do you want us in the north to trust someone who had in the past been calling for resource control and true federalism? Don’t forget that he once granted an interview where he said that he didn’t believe in Nigeria.”

The group also faulted the campaign style of Tinubu which he stated is not grassroots based, adding that rather than wooing key leaders in the north, Tinubu has been relying on governors to win.

