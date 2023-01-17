As the general elections approach, the war of words between the PDP and the ruling APC rages on

The PDP on Tuesday, January 17, claimed that the APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lost sway over the southwest

According to the PDP, Tinubu is losing the support of some of his strongest allies, one of which is Pastor Tunde Bakare

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) is claiming that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been rejected in the southwest.

The PDP campaign council made this submission when it slammed the Tinubu Media team for attacking former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar the party's presidential candidate, Punch reports.

The PDP says Tinubu is losing some of his strong allies (Photo: @tsg2023)

The council, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Dino Melaye, urged Tinubu and his campaign to recall that Lagos is only a part of Nigeria where he is seeking the support of millions of citizens to preside over.

The statement entitled, Tinubu’s Media Gang and the Pity of Electoral Hallucination’, read in part:

“The struggling marketers of Tinubu, rather than face the rejection that Tinubu is facing everywhere, are gloating on an empty prospect.

“With all the false claims of Tinubu that he holds the aces in the South West, it is now obvious that critical social structures like Afenifere, major stakeholders like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and faith and political voices like Pastor Tunde Bakare, have all rejected him.

“A man who does not enjoy charity at home is now seeking that the hands of other well-grounded and rounded candidates are tied to pave way for him. The game has just started!

"It is not surprising that Obasanjo and Atiku are now being set up for attack. The combined activities of the duo constitute the effective terminator of the misguided aspiration of Tinubu to inherit an office that has no ancestral link to Iragbiji. Obasanjo’s assertion that ’emi lokan’ is an immoral and misleading claim and Atiku’s pole position in the build-up to the February 25 election has made them objects of mudslinging and rabid attacks.

“Having been suffocated in the campaign space, and looking for a shortcut to a far-fetched and improbable electoral success, the media gang of Ahmed Bola Tinubu in pitiable agony, struggled to clutch to a straw by placing their hope in an empty vessel, who is capitalising on the desperation of the Tinubu and his dreamers to sell fairy tales for a fortune.

“The Tinubu media jesters have often equated Nigeria with Lagos, where Baba so’pe ( Baba said ) is all that needs to be bellowed for all kinds of untoward actions to be taken. They forget that Nigeria is a country of due process, where allegations don’t amount to conviction, and where any urchin can wake up on the side of a bed to throw tantrums without any reprehension.

“The failure of the Tinubu gang is evident in their failed blackmail and insinuation against the very vibrant Nigerian media.”

