Atiku Abubakar has rated the people of Oyo state and the southwest region highly ahead of the 2023 presidential polls

Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the mega rally in Oyo state, the campaign team of Atiku described southwest people as egalitarian

The Atiku campaign team said the gesture and solidarity of Oyo people shows the strength and unity of the PDP

Oyo, Ibadan - Following the conclusion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential rally in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, the campaign organisation of Atiku/Okowa said the solidarity shown by the separates them specially.

According to a statement by the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation, the people of the southwest are egalitarian and cannot be swayed by narrow-minded sentiments.

Atiku Abubakar has been tipped by many political pundits as favourite to win the 2023 presidential elections. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

“The people of Oyo State, and, of course, the South West, are independent-minded, insightful, egalitarian, and politically astute with unparalleled nationalistic outlook that cannot be swayed by parochial and narrow-minded sentiments.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The action of solidarity by our teeming members and supporters in Oyo State, like in other States, have sent very strong signal to the weak and scavenging political parties that the PDP remains firmly united in the South West and other parts of the country."

As reported by PM News, the organisation also confirmed that the PDP is already on the path of reconciliation contrary to the views and speculations making the rounds.

Similarly, the organisation lauded some of the top stakeholders in the party, including Governor Seyi Makinde for their efforts and actions in ensuring that the party retain its dominance in the state and other parts of the country at the forthcoming general elections.

The organisation, however, urged party members across the federation to remain united and stay true to the cause of salvaging Nigerians from the claws of the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng