Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party and the camp of the PDP are not done settling their scores

Ahead of next month's presidential election, the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar jhas called on the APC presdeitnal candidate Bola Tinubu to tender an unreserved apology to him

Atiku made this demand after the ruling party earlier asked the call to disqualify Atiku in the forthcoming polls, over allegation of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) saga

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has demanded and unreserved apology from the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over allegation of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) saga.

On Wednesday, January 18, the Spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, speaks on the allegation against the former vice president, Daily Independent reported.

Atiku ask Tinubu to apologise to him amid SPV saga. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ologbondiyan noted that the allegation was an avenue by Tinubu to divert attention from his litany of atrocities by seeking to impugn on the impeccable character of Atiku, with the unfounded controversy of corruption.

Atiku makes a strong demand from Tinubu

“Now that Tinubu’s evil diversionary scheme against Atiku Abubakar has failed and Nigerians have seen that there is no iota of truth in his allegation against Atiku Abubakar, our Campaign demands that Tinubu should tender an unreserved apology to Atiku Abubakar, he should listen to the voice within and withdraw from the Presidential race,” the campaign said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The campaign added that,

“However, no matter how much falsehood appears to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day. Tinubu has not only failed in this mission to tarnish the clean image of Atiku Abubakar but in the process also exposed himself as the real Mr. SPV.”

PDP makes strong allegation against Tinubu

The campaign disclosed how the former Lagos state governor, has been desperately trying to divert attention from his alleged use of his companies he reportedly owned by proxy, to milk Lagos State, since 2002.

2023 polls: At Chatham House Kwankwaso mocks Obi, says Labour Party is like “Andrews Liver Salt”

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, January 18, mocked Labour Party (LP).

At Chatham House, while speaking on why he refused to merge with Peter Obi's party, Kwankwaso said the Labour Party, is like "Andrews Liver Salt", that rises and falls down all of a sudden.

While taking a swipe at Peter Obi, LP's flagbearer, Kwankwaso said;

"Our party (NNPP) is the only grown party in Nigeria today... to us (Labour Party), is like "Andrews Liver Salt" just came (all of a sudden) keeps rising and now it's coming down. That's the reality, take note of it."

Finally, Chatham House speaks on why Atiku hasn't joined its conversation like Tinubu, Obi

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to respond to an invitation by the Chatham House Institute.

This was disclosed by the director of the Africa Programme, Alex Vines, at the institute on Monday, January 16.

According to Vines, Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP will be at the institute on January 17 and 18.

Source: Legit.ng