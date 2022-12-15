The appeal court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has reversed the judgment of the federal high court that disqualified all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from taking part in the 2023 elections in the state.

Justice Emmanuel Obile of the federal high court in a suit filed against the APC by George Orlu and 4 others, ruled that the party did not adhere to due process in the delegate selection that voted during the APC primaries

Source: Legit.ng