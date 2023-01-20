The report that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, endorsed a particular presidential candidate ahead of the poll has been debunked

A statement from the sultan's media team described the claim as an irresponsible comment that cannot emanate from the Muslim leader

The Sultan also reiterated that he would not be allowed to be dragged into politics while sending caution to those that spread fake news about him

Sokoto - Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has dissociated himself from the purported endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others.

The Islamic leader said he would not be dragged into politics while sending caution to spreaders of the falsehood of his purported endorsement of a presidential candidate to desist from such, Vanguard reported.

Bashir Adefaka, the media team of the Sultan disclosed the position of the traditional and religious leader in a statement on Thursday, December 19.

Adefaka said the statement on social media, which is titled, ‘Breaking: Sultan of Sokoto writes’, is nothing but false.

The Sultan reminded Nigerians that this is not the first time such a statement would be in circulating in order for politicians to use the influence of religious leaders.

The media team statement reads in part:

“Unfortunately for these pitiable political campaigners, Sultan of Sokoto is - strictly speaking - a traditional ruler and leader of Muslims of Africa's most populous country. Moreso, as a retired Army General, his discipline, commitment and unalloyed loyalty to Nigeria is non-negotiable."

Adefaka added that such an irresponsible writeup would not have come from the Sultan and that Nigerians should disregard it.

Source: Legit.ng