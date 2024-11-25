Wale Ajetunmobi, an aide to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that the majority of those who set fire to Television Continental (TVC) during the 2020 #EndSARS protest have been "hunted and executed"

He shared this shocking information in a post on X, indicating he possesses more details yet to be disclosed

The #EndSARS movement saw widespread demonstrations against police brutality, but also witnessed incidents where peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals

An aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has revealed shocking details about the perpetrators of the arson on Television Continental (TVC) during the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

Wale Ajetunmobi, the senior special assistant on media to Mr. Sanwo-Olu, stated in a post on X that the majority of the arsonists have been “hunted and executed.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide speaks on Endsars. Photo credit: X/Sanwolu

Details of the Allegations

Mr. Ajetunmobi did not disclose who carried out the hunting and execution of the alleged arsonists but hinted that he had more information than he was revealing.

“The full story of people who burnt down TVC in 2020 will be told one day, with gory clips and images. One thing to note: majority of them have been hunted down and executed,” he said.

He also mentioned that one of the arsonists, a young boy trading in cooking gas around Ketu, was found with an AK-47 at the site, shocking his neighbors.

Context of the #EndSARS Protest

In October 2020, Nigerian youths under the #EndSARS movement staged public demonstrations to protest extrajudicial killings by officials of the police special unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

SARS was created in 1992 to tackle armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

The protesters, mainly youths, demanded the disbandment of SARS, justice for victims of police brutality, and compensation for their families, among other demands.

Escalation and Government Response

The protests, initially peaceful, were hijacked by hoodlums in some areas, leading to coordinated jailbreaks, looting of storage facilities, and damage to government and private properties.

In Lagos, to restore law and order, Governor Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew and deployed soldiers to the major protest ground at the Lekki toll gate.

