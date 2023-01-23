The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has reacted to the report claiming he has withdrawn his support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Governor Bello said the report is fake, giving assurance that he's committed to supporting the APC flagbearer

The Kogi state governor also told the newspaper that published the report to retract it or be ready for a legal battle

Kogi - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state says he remains an ardent supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bello was reacting a newspaper publication on Sunday, January 22, claiming that he has withdrawn support for Tinubu.

Governor Yahaya Bello denied withdrawing his support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Appearing as a guest on Channels TV, the Kogi state governor described the report as fake news.

Governor Bello also demanded that the publication be retracted within 24 hours just as he threatened legal action should the publishers fail to grant his demand.

“Let me further reassure millions of Nigerian youths and Nigerians, our followers and supporters across the world that I remain a very supportive, ardent supporter, mobilizer, campaigner, and driver of votes for our leader and president in the waiting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flag bearer of our great party the All Progressives Congress and my own brother, His Excellency Kashim Shettima,” Bello said.

2023 elections: What INEC should do about fake news

Bello who is the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council demanded that regulatory bodies regarding journalism practice live up to their responsibilities.

He also reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that they are empowered by the 2022 Electoral Act to investigate and prosecute election fake news peddlers.

