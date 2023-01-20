Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted that elections would not hold in some parts of the country

Ayodele said that some people are ready to sabotage the process in some parts of the country and the electoral body, therefore, must postpone the already scheduled poll

According to the cleric, the solution to Nigeria's problem is not election but restructuring, adding that there would be mass protests if the country is not restructured

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the forthcoming election to avoid it being inconclusive.

The cleric made the call in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday, January 20, and made available to journalists, Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele said INEC must postpone election because of sabotage Photo Credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: UGC

Why cleric wants 2023 election to be postponed

According to Ayodele, if the election is conducted as scheduled, the poll would not hold in some parts of the country as some people are ready to sabotage it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The religious leader who has been releasing prophesies about the poll said the only condition that will make the election successful is for INEC to postpone it to enable the commission to prepare more.

His statement reads in part:

‘’If INEC doesn’t postpone the general elections, it will not hold in some places and it will lead to an inconclusive election. There are some people who will sabotage the election in those places."

Latest about Primate Ayodele, 2023 Election, INEC

The Primate then disclosed that restructuring and not an election is the only solution to Nigeria's problem. He stressed that if the government failed to restructure the country in the next dispensation, a break up is imminent.

Ayodele maintained that restructuring is the best bet to maintain the unity of the country while prophesizing massive protests if the next government did not restructure Nigeria.

2023 Prophesy: 'Tinubu will not do 2nd term; PDP, LP are in trouble', Ayodele drops bombshell

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Ayodele has revealed what God told him about the forthcoming presidential election while revealing the chances of the PDP, APC and Labour Party.

The religious leader disclosed that the APC is maximizing its strengths to win the 2023 poll by all means, physically and spiritually.

According to Ayodele, God said that the PDP and Labour Party are in the race to joke while Bola Tinubu, the APC flagbearer will not rule the country more than one term.

Source: Legit.ng