Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has urged Nigerian youths to vote for the party's flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu or suffer the consequence for 20 years.

Garba made this call via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, January 19 stating that missing Tinubu will be the best option for the future of Nigerian youths.

Adamu Garba is one of the vocal Tinubu's allies who has consistently advocated for his presidential bid. Photo: Adamu Garba

“Dear Nigerian Youth, if you dare miss the Asiwaju Presidency at this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, you’ll regret it for the next 20 years. Do not be deceived by anyone. Vote for Bola Tinubu and protect your future. He’s the only one that cares.”

Obidients lambast Garba on Twitter

Following his tweet, netizens on social media aimed a dig at Garba for addressing his tweet to Nigerian youths.

Some of the reactors who were clearly supporters of the Labour Party's candidate Peter Obi critiqued his tweet while crediting the current state of the nation to the APC government.

@Oparakeycee:

"Dear Adamu Garba II, We do not want a man, we don't want a man with a drug dealing record, we do not want a man who said Nigeria is his turn, we don't want a sick man, Tinubu and Atiku are not options, we have NNPP, Labour Party, AA, ACN and the rest of them."

@naijainteractiv said:

"I will vote for Asiwaju the day he can run pampampampampam on a staircase. (Apologies to Kenneth Okonkwo)."

@Kaybenjamine:

"Why is APC still trying to rescue Nigerians from the same Apc they said was the best thing that happened to Nigerians. May God never allow us again to live in the wilderness for the sake of u and ur type."

