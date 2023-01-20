APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again revealed his crucial plans for Nigeria

Ahead of next month's election, Tinubu noted that he will seek the support of the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria to fix the country's infrastructure if elected president

Meanwhile, the former governor also noted that his administration will deploy all strategies to tackle insecurity

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked for the support of the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria (FOCI) in order to achieve his administration's target of massively developing the country's infrastructure if elected president.

Tinubu made this known during his consultative session with FOCI held at Wells Carlton Hotels in Abuja on Thursday, January 19th.

Tinubu speaks on his crucial plans for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu seeks support ahead of the 2023 presidential election

"We must work together and collaborate to look at the bottlenecks impeding the realization of the full potential of the construction industry and take realistic efforts to address them," he said.

In a statement signed by Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and sent to Legit.ng, the APC candidate said he would further the developmental feats achieved by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the sector.

He said his administration would focus on transportation infrastructure, building more roads, rails and improving water transport for easier movement of humans and goods.

Tinubu speaks on insecurity

On insecurity, Asíwájú Tinubu said he would confront the problem from all angles including introducing technology, recruiting more personnel into the army and police and engaging in training and re-training of personnel.

He also said,

"If there is employment opportunities, good education and other opportunities for advancement, security would improve."

Tinubu further promised that his administration will help decongest Apapa Port by modernising other existing ports.

"I commit to realizing the immense opportunities inherent in the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the first new Sea port in decades, which is more than 90 per cent completed."

