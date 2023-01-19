Nigerians are seeking a changed narrative in the forthcoming general elections and this they vowed to achieve with their votes

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Nigerians especially the youth have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

According to them, they are of believe that the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi has all it takes, the experience, the knowledge and the wherewithal to rebuild the nation

Eunice Atuejide, an aspirant seeking to represent the Apapa constituency, Federal House of Representatives, Lagos state, under the Labour Party, (LP), has expressed confidence that the party's flagbearer Peter Obi will win the presidential election.

Ahead of next month's poll slated for February 25, Atuejide, the presidential candidate of the Nation Interest Party, (NIP), said the ENDSARS protest will return at the ballot box and the youths will not allow their votes to be stolen.

Lagos LP House of Reps candidate says she is certain of Obi's victory in next month's poll.

Source: Facebook

Obi will win, Lagos LP House of Reps aspirant boasts

In an interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, January 19th, Barrister Eunice Atuejide noted that,

"I am confident that Peter Obi will win the next election because our ENDSARS Protest will return on the Presidential election day, but the protest this time would be at the ballot box.

"The Nigerian Youths will not let this opportunity pass them by.

"So, Peter Obi will not only win the election, the Nigerian System will not be able to steal his victory. I'm confident that our Youths won't let that happen."

Eunice Atuejide, LP House of Reps aspirant reveals what obi will do differently if elected president.

Source: Facebook

What Peter Obi will do differently if elected president

Speaking further, the politician highlighted what the former governor of Anambra state will do differently if given an opportunity to serve the people, ahead of the presidential elections.

Atuejide said for Obi,

"He will not steal. "He will not let anyone in his family steal. "He will not put his friends and family members in positions of power. "He will form an inclusive govt. "He will surround himself with highly qualified, skilled, and compassionate people from all over this country to help him. "And he will not let anyone in his family or govt steal our resources.

"Those are the first steps any serious leader needs to take to ensure that sanity returns to public office in this country. I am confident that Peter Obi will take those steps."

She however urged the youths to participate fully in the forthcoming general elections and not allow their votes to be stolen noting the 2023 general election is an opportunity to get things right in the country.

"Vote Tinubu or regret it for 20 years", Influential APC chieftain tells youth

Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has urged Nigerian youths to vote for the party's flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu or suffer the consequence for 20 years.

Garba made this call via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, January 19 stating that missing Tinubu will be the best option for the future of Nigerian youths.

His tweets:

“Dear Nigerian Youth, if you dare miss the Asiwaju Presidency at this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, you’ll regret it for the next 20 years. Do not be deceived by anyone. Vote for Bola Tinubu and protect your future. He’s the only one that cares.”

