Onitsha, Anambra - Ahead of the February 25th, 2023 presidential election, a popular pastor has sent a strong message to the National Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the presidency to ensure that whoever is declared winner as Buhari's successor is the person that is elected through the popular ballot.

Dr. Chris Ikechukwu, who is the General Overseer of God's Grace Evangelistic Ministry, Onitsha, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen, last Wednesday, in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Anambra cleric warns that Buhari's successor must emerge through ballot Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Dr Ikechukwu as advising that "bad eggs" among the Nigerian political class should not be allowed to hijack the 2023 electoral process.

He said:

"All those corrupt politicians should be flushed out so that our country could be like other civilized countries of the world; so that Nigerians can say, 'God is our refuge and our fortress."

Urging Nigerians to be in fervent prayers, the cleric said the country needs drastic positive change in its leadership.

He challenged those he called "corrupt eggs" to allow Buhari and INEC to do the right thing; saying that Nigerians truly need a change for the better; not a change from confusion to frustration, or from bribery to stealing, and killing of innocent souls.

He decried the culture of silence in our society, which allowed many not to criticize bad and corrupt governments for fear of being killed by government agents or hired killers. He said that Nigerians must also change a system that allowed the wicked to rule, while God-fearing and innocent people were subjected to slavery.

He said:

"We need to change the system that encourages killers, evildoers and criminals - a system that supports bandits to become millionaires; a system that praises evil citizens and leaders."

