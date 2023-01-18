President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the details of his engagement with ex-US President, Donald Trump at the White House

Buhari said the former US president asked him why he was killing Christians in Nigeria and he replied that the problem is criminality and not religion

According to Buhari, some people are using religion to advance their political and economic agenda to disturb the peace of the country

Nouakchott, Mauritania - President Muhammadu Buhari has recounted his encounter with former President Donald Trump of the United State, who challenged him on the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

Nigeria's president disclosed this while noting that some people have been using religion to promote their political and economic agenda, Daily Trust reported.

Buhari reveals people using religion to advance their economic and political agenda

Source: Facebook

What Buhari told Donald Trump about alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria

Buhari said this on Tuesday, January 17, at Nouakchott, Mauritania, where he met with the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for international religious freedom.

Femi Adesina, the spokesman to the president, in a statement on Tuesday, said Buhari cited the need for continuous education to free the large populace from the chain of the enemies of the country who are using religion against it.

The statement disclosed that Buhari narrated his private meeting with former President Donald Trump who asked him, “why’re you killing Christians in Nigeria."

It further revealed that the president then told Trump that the country's problem was not a religion but criminality while some elements used religion to further their political and economic interests.

He said the act has been a big headache for the country for a long time, and it is completely unnecessary.

“Some people use religion as sentiment, but with adequate education, people are seeing through it now. Majority of the people just want to practise their religion without problem, but some people cash in on religious misunderstanding for their own ends."

