The chief spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, has scolded Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate again

Atiku at a town hall meeting in Abeokuta promised to award contracts and give appointments to PDP chieftains that win their polling units for him

But Keyamo, while describing Atiku as a leopard who will not change its skin, said the PDP candidate forget public procurement act that guide the award of contracts

Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), has again kicked against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a promise to award contracts to political allies after poll.

Atiku at a town hall meeting in Abeokuta on Wednesday, January 18, promised that only PDP chieftains who win their polling units for the party will get appointments and contracts under his administration if elected in the forthcoming election.

APC reveals Atiku's missteps as PDP candidate promises to award contracts to political allies if elected

The former vice president noted that joining his campaign train is not enough for him to award contracts and give appointments, but they must work for the party's victory.

But Keyamo, who has recently been at loggerheads with Atiku took to his Twitter page on Thursday, January 19, to condemn the statement of the PDP presidential candidate, reminding him of the law that guides awarding of contracts.

According to the APC chieftain, the major law that guides the awarding of the contract is the public procurement act.

The senior advocate on his Twitter page said:

"#Atikugate. A leopard cannot change its skin. He is already promising contracts to political allies, forgetting that there is a law called the Public Procurement Act. Mr. SPV!"

