Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's standard bearer has been asked to honourably step down from the presidential race

The call was made to Atiku on Wednesday, January 18, by the APC's presidential campaign council

According to the APC campaign body, Atiku will do well if he faces his multiple money laundering allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to come clean on allegations of money laundering linked to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) account operated by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar when he was a vice president

According to the APC's presidential campaign council, the PDP’s attack on the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is shameless, Vanguard reports.

The APC says Atiku has multiple allegations to deal with (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Facebook

The ruling party's campaign council said the PDP is making vain efforts to defend Atiku by drumming support for him, instead of dealing with his multiple money laundering allegations.

In a statement it released on Wednesday, January 18, the APC campaign body urged Atiku to tread the path of honour and step down from the presidential race.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Part of the statement read:

“Did Atiku make a scandalous confession in a telephone conversation on how he and his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo set up SPVs, such as Marine Float, to steal public money? Was the taped voice not Atiku’s?

“It is obvious that the PDP presidential candidate has no defence to these allegations, which he admitted in his viral confession.

“This was the reason we boldly made the call on him to beat the path of honour, for once, by withdrawing from the presidential race. We also urged the authorities to hold him to account...

“How can PDP pretend that Atiku is innocent of the allegations when even General Olusegun Obasanjo, his boss and collaborator had documented Atiku’s legendary corruption in his book and had sworn never to support Atiku’s presidential ambition to avoid the wrath of God?"

Source: Legit.ng