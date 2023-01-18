PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has charged the party members to ensure they deliver their polling units in the forthcoming election

The former vice president said a key condition for giving appointments and contracts if he wins is the results of members' polling units

Atiku made the comment on Wednesday, January 18, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, during a town hall meeting with the stakeholders

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says all party members must show results of elections from their polling units to get appointments and contracts if he is elected as the next president.

The former vice president said this on Wednesday, January 18, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, during a town hall meeting with the stakeholders, according to a report filed by Daily Trust.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar charged members to deliver their polling units to get appointments and contracts. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

According to Atiku, if PDP members and leaders deliver at their polling units, the PDP will easily win the presidential election.

“You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want PDP to return to power, please I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths, Atiku said in response to questions from the audience.

“The fact that you are following the gubernatorial candidate or the Senatorial candidate or the house of reps candidate or the presidential candidate to campaigns is no qualification that you will get an appointment. It is not qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or the Federal level.

“The only way as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that we will not win the elections.

Deliver your polling units, Atiku urges members

Reiterating his stance, Atiku urged all PDP members to go back to their constituencies and make sure that the party wins their polling units.

“You cannot be following the governor all the place or the senator all the place and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and see you want to be a minister or you want to get this contract," he added.

Nigerians comment on Atiku's statement

Chijioke Ajaero, @Ajaerochijioke, said:

"Hmm! You'll show election result to get appointment? I hear you, Mr. #SPV"

ALAKA14, @ALAKA141, said:

"This man can't change for good I swear, It's will be bad thing to happen to Nigeria if he elected as next president of this country ."

Amorda Media Magic (AMM NEWS..), @ben_bisa, said:

"They can’t even wait to win first before sharing!"

Likita Beàñyi, @CAkwazie, said:

"There will not be need for that because there will not be opportunity to be in the position to give appointments except in Mikano."

Top PDP chieftains shun Atiku’s campaign rally

In another report, key members of the PDP on Tuesday, January 17, shunned the presidential campaign rally of the party's flagbearer, Atiku.

Members of the party including a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, a former governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole and an acting PDP State Chairman, Lanre Omolase, were absent during the PDP's presidential campaign rally.

Also absent from the rally were seven of the nine PDP National Assembly candidates and 20 out of 26 House of Assembly candidates

Source: Legit.ng