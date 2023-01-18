The ruling APC in Lagos has been asked to prepare for a serious defeat ahead of the governorship election

Pastor Dayo Ekong, the caretaker chairman of Labour Party in the state made the declaration during her inauguration

Ekong also said that Nigerians - both young and old are ready to vote for the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Allen Avenue, Lagos - The Lagos state Chapter of the Labour Party on Wednesday, January 18, declared that it would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Legit.ng reports that the party made the vow while administering the oath of office to its newly constituted caretaker committee ahead of the poll.

The newly inaugurated chairman of Labour Party in Lagos, Pastor Dayo Ekong, says the party would win the state in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the event, the national legal adviser of the party, Barrister Akingbade Oyelekan, who led the new executive members in the oath-taking, said there is no other exco in the state recognised by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as being reported in the media.

He said the inauguration of pastor Dayo Ekong-led exco was not only authentic but recognised by the party's headquarters.

Oyelekan said:

"I have the mandate of the NWC to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of the Labour Party. This inauguration is the final approval of the party's National Working Committee (NWC). There is no other exco anywhere. I want to tell the world that Pastor Dayo Ekong-led exco is authentic and you must disregard others.

"She will lead the party to victory in the coming election. The party is here and we have structures contrary to what people say. You can see our structure everywhere. We are winning this election."

Female becomes Lagos Labour Party's chairman

Pastor Ekong said while speaking after the inauguration that her election as the chairman of the party in Lagos was historic, saying that she was ready to work and run an inclusive policy.

She added that there was no faction in the party as being claimed in some quarters, saying there is peace within the party.

The new chairman also noted that her goal is to win the forthcoming election starting from the presidential election to the governorship and state Assembly polls.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will be defeated at the poll

She stated that the party's governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor would defeat the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the poll.

Pastor Ekong said:

"Today, history has been made because the Lagos state of Labour Party has elected a woman to lead. I am ready to work and run an inclusive policy. I want to reiterate that there is no faction in the state as our legal adviser said in his speech.

"There is peace in the party, we have tried to settle internal wrangling among members. Our goal is to win the election and our presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor would be sworn in on May 29.

"With Labour Party at the saddle of Nigeria's affairs, there will be a new Nigeria. I want to declare my individual loyalty to serve the party. LP has 70% youths and I want to assure you that there won't be any strike when Peter Obi becomes the president."

Alleged attacks on members in Lagos

Speaking on the alleged attacks on members of the party in Lagos, Pastor Ekong sent a warning message to the APC and PDP, saying that a stop must be put to the harassment and oppression of the members.

Also speaking, the public relations officer of the party in the state, Bunmi Odesanya, said that Labour Party has what it takes to win the forthcoming election.

She said the newly inaugurated exco would take the party to victory in both presidential and governorship elections.

The new excos include chairman, Pst. Dayo Ekong, Pst. Lanre Adenuga (Deputy Chairman), Sam Emeka Okpala (Secretary), Lady (Pst.) Funke Awolowo (Deputy Zonal Chairman), Hon. Dauda Kayode Yusuf (Deputy Zonal Chairman), Lady Jennifer Ukachi (Treasurer), Barr. Abass Ibrahim (Legal Adviser), Hajia Amina Agnes (Woman Leader), and Olubena Abiodun (Youth Leader), among others.

