Access Holdings Plc has announced the retirement of Executive Director Bolaji Agbede, effective Tuesday

Agbede, who joined Access Bank in 2003 has served in several leadership roles, including Group Head of Human Resources

The financial institution commended her contributions to Access Group’s growth and praised her leadership

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Access Holdings Plc has announced that its Executive Director, Business Support, Ms. Bolaji Agbede, will be retiring from its Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2026.

Access Holdings announced the retirement in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) released on Thursday, June 25.

Bolaji Agbede bows out of Access Holdings after years of strategic leadership. Photo: Access Bank

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, Agbede will step down from the Board at the end of her current term after more than two decades of service to the Access Group.

The company stated in a filing signed by its Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi:

“Access Holdings Plc hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its esteemed shareholders, and the investing public of the retirement of Ms. Bolaji Agbede as Executive Director, Business Support, Access Holdings Plc, effective June 30, 2026, following the expiration of her term."

The Board commended Agbede for her outstanding contributions to the growth, transformation and institutional development of the Access Group through various leadership roles over the years.

Bolaji Agbede retires from Access Holdings

Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 as Assistant General Manager, then moved to group head for human resources in 2010 and group head of business development in 2013.

From 2015, she worked as Group Head of Human Resources before moving to the bank’s African operations as Executive Director in March 2021 and then moved to the group executive director, Business Support role in January 2022.-

Her profile gained national prominence in February 2024 when she was appointed Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings following the tragic death of the former Group CEO, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, in a helicopter crash in the United States.

The appointment formed part of the Group’s leadership continuity plan and was aimed at ensuring operational stability during a critical period for the organisation.

Bolaji Agbede’s tenure at Access Holdings ends after years of impactful service. Photo: Acesssbank

Source: Facebook

Agbede served as Acting Group CEO until August 2025, when Mr Innocent Ike was appointed substantive Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

The Board expressed particular appreciation for the leadership she demonstrated following Wigwe’s passing, noting that her stewardship helped preserve business continuity and organisational stability.

The statement added:

“The Board expresses its profound appreciation for Ms. Agbede’s dedicated service and for the exemplary leadership she provided as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the tragic passing of the former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, in February 2024.

“During a critical period in the Group’s history, she demonstrated remarkable professionalism, stability and commitment, helping to ensure continuity of leadership and sustained business performance."

Wema Bank appoints 12-year-old CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wema Bank has announced 12-year-old Chiderije Mbah as its One-Day Managing Director/CEO in honour of Children’s Day.

The memorable event, held today at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, Marina, highlighted Wema Bank’s continued commitment to investing in the future, even as it marks 80 remarkable years of legacy and impact.

The One-Day Wema Bank MD/CEO campaign was won by Chiderije Mbah.

Source: Legit.ng