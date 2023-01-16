Peter Obi has been dragged by a group which claimed the Labour Party presidential candidate is a US citizen

INEC and the Labour Party are joined in the suit filed at a Federal High Court in the Nigerian capital, Abuja

In October 2022, the Mayor of Dallas conferred a honourary citizenship on Obi for his exemplary leadership qualities

FCT, Abuja - The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has dragged the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to court over alleged possession of dual citizenship.

In a disqualification suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1842/2022 at the Federal High Court, the plaintiff accused Obi of acquiring citizenship of Dallas in Texas, United States of America in contravention of sections 1 and 137 of Nigeria’s Constitution.

Peter Obi was given a honourary citizenship by the Mayor of Dallas in October 2022. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The Punch newspaper reports that the defendants in the suit are INEC, Peter Obi and Labour Party as 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively.

The plaintiff is praying the court for an order to disqualify Obi from the presidential race on the ground of breach of the 1999 Constitution.

The NRM also asked for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing, dealing or affording Obi any right or privilege to stand for the presidential election.

To establish its case, the party presented a picture and video recording of the presentation of the citizenship certificate to Obi.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo berated the plaintiff for failure to serve the originating summons on the defendants and thereafter fixed Friday, February 10 for mention of the suit.

Ekwo threatened to strike out the case if the plaintiff failed to serve the court process on the defendant before the adjourned date.

In a 14-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit, Obi was said to have voluntarily acquired Dallas citizenship and the certificate of citizenship presented to him by the Mayor of Dallas, Mr Eric Johnson.

