The independent national electoral commission (INEC) has debunked allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that some of its members are in conspiracy with the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.

Debunking this allegation, INEC's resident electoral commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 17 said there was no such development at the commission's office.

INEC stated that the allegation made by the PDP was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the commission and its personnel. Photo: INEC

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Agbaje said:

“It is pertinent to clarify and correct the frivolous accusation by PDP that some INEC staff are colluding with members of the ruling party in the state to deny some groups of people access to collect their PVCs.

“Mention was equally made of Mr Muyiwa Yusuf, the Head of Department VR/ICT INEC in the state who was alleged to have connived with the APC to clone the faces of voters through the privileged access he has to the PVCs.

“It has become necessary to comment on the recent report which far from being true, was a gross misrepresentation and diversionary both in content and context."

The Lagos INEC REC stated that the media report making the rounds was a deliberate attempt of the opposition to dent the image of the commission and its officials.

He also disclosed that the allegation of the new innovation introduced by INEC for the general elections is authenticating cloned PVCs were not true as alleged by the PDP.

Agbaje said:

“The exercise being embarked upon in the commission at the moment is the scanning of PVCs to harvest phone numbers of eligible registrants yet to collect their cards with a view to contacting them via bulk sms.

“The commission strongly believes in equity, transparency, integrity and fairness in the conduct of her business."

